Chevrolet Impala SS Cabriolet 1963

Chevrolet Impala SS cabriolet 1963 28.000 miles in very good condition 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport convertible in a unique marvelous condition. Both the in- and outside of this in Janesville, Wisconsin built Impala SS are in a very beautiful condition. The paint in colour Adobe Beige, interior in colour Saddle, chrome etc. are outstanding. The car has the original 5354 CC (327) ‘Turbo-Fire’ V8 engine and automatic gearbox. Driven only 28.000 miles. Runs fabulous. Booklets etc of the car are present. When you are looking for a fabulous Impala SS in a unique condition than this one is certainly interesting. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive chevrolet impala ss convertible 1963 v8

  • Ad ID
    409833
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Impala
  • Year
    1963
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

