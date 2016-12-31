loading Loading please wait....
Chevrolet - Impala Coupe - 1959

€57,000 - €74,100 (£50,821.20 - £66,067.56)
Has reserve price
car description

Chevrolet - Impala Coupe - 1959 Production year: 1959-6 Fuel Petrolcolour Pearl Black metallicDutch license plate: DE - 50 - 51AutomaticV8 Edelbrock engine new from crate!!Car is fully body off restored, photo report present from restoration.everything is in perfect condition!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Doetinchem, Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224262
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Impala
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

