Chevrolet - Impala Coupe - 1959 Production year: 1959-6 Fuel Petrolcolour Pearl Black metallicDutch license plate: DE - 50 - 51AutomaticV8 Edelbrock engine new from crate!!Car is fully body off restored, photo report present from restoration.everything is in perfect condition!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Doetinchem, Netherlands.
