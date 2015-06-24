Chevrolet - El Camino V8 - 1982

car description

El Camino from 1982 V8, the engine has been refurbished. Belgian registration & classic cars MOT. Mileage of 55,000 miles on the clock (just a few hundred kilometres done on the new engine). With its owner for 3 years, more than 5.000 euros in recent expenses.5l7 V8 engine redone from A to Z at a cost of 4500 euros; new engine, only 400 km driven since the restoration. Many new parts: new gel battery, ignition, heater radiator, new tie rod. The mechanics are in excellent condition with the pleasant V8 engine. The body is in good general condition, the vehicle is overall healthy and free of rust. The paint presents well with some signs of wear (some blisters on the driver’s door and the bonnet, see photos). The intact interior is decent with upholstery in used condition (see photo), two replacement seats in excellent condition are supplied with the vehicle. The car radio needs to be looked at, the tune of the V8 is more pleasant.Ths vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Ville Braine le Comte, Belgium and it can drive any distance.