Chevrolet - El Camino SS by Choo Choo Customs - 1984

car description

This is a very rare SS Choo Choo Edition, number 490!This particular Super Sport versions are commissioned by Chevrolet created by the Choo Choo Customs Group Inc., from 1983 until 1987 and the total number of produced copies is not exactly clear, but on the internet they mostly talk about 2200 pieces- Thus they are much sought after by collectors.They were inspired by the popular Monte Carlo SS. The Choo Choo El Camino SS package contains the following exclusive options:- Special Aerodynamic Polyurethane Front Nose- Special Machine Turned Aluminium Side Moldings- SS door, nose and tailgate Decals- Designer Series Door Handle Inserts- Choo Choo Customs Train Emblem on the Dashboard- Special Cowl Induction Style Hood- Sport Factory Rally WheelsThe 5.7 Liter V8 sounds fine and is equipped with an Edelbrock carburettor and intake manifold.The automatic transmission shifts smoothly as it should. The body is completely free of rust. Also the bottom of the car is clean, honest and free of rust.Before offering it here I equipped the car with 4 new Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires in the original size P215-70-14.The engine is equipped with a new oil filter, oil and a new air filter.This El Camino SS has, of course, light users tracks, but nothing shocking.The lacquer has some minor damage/imperfections as clearly can be seen in the pictures.This particular El Camino is delivered with a USA title. All import duties and taxes are already paid by me. The Chevy can be visited and collected in Valthermond, Netherlands.We can deliver the car throughout Europe and beyond by arrangement.