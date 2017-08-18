Chevrolet - El Camino Malibu pickup 350CI V8 - 1968

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this cool Chevrolet El Camino! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Chevrolet El Camino is a pick up by the American brand Chevrolet. The car was produced from 1958 to 1987. In 1968 they introduced a longer El Camino based on a station wagon / 4-door sedan. The standard version had a capacity of 325 HP, later versions had 350 HP or 375 HP.The engine of this El Camino has had a major overhaul with aluminium heads, Holley 600 Carburetor, Edelbrock Performer EPS intake, headers and a new radiator. The car literally pulls the cobbles out of the street! Visually it still needs some work, it’s missing some chrome strips and logos and the bumpers are not pretty anymore. The interior also needs some attention (see photos). However, the seat was recently reupholstered, including the filling.So don’t wait and seize this opportunity to become the proud new owner of this magnificent piece of American history. Brand: Chevrolet Type: El Camino Malibu pickup 350CI V8Manufacturing year: 1968Colour: RedEngine and power: 350CI 5700CC V8Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Automatic.Odometer reading: 36,798Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Documents / registration number: USA title VIN: 136808Z127974OPTIONS: - Malibu trim- Seat reupholstered.- Dual exhaust - Aluminium heads- Holley 600 Carburetor.- Edelbrock Performer EPS intake- HeadersADDITIONAL REMARKS:- Visually it needs some attention (see photos)- Left window doesn’t go upRECENTLY REPLACED:- Radiator- Seat reupholstered.The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands