Chevrolet - El Camino - 1964

€29,500 - €38,350 (£26,901.05 - £34,971.37)
car description

This Chevrolet El Camino has been completely restored and customized by Black8 With a new engine, V8 400CUI, I have only driven a few hundred km with it! But the odometer doesn’t work.The body has been restored, the mechanical parts were renewed and the electrical system is new, as is the interior! In short, in mint condition! (Restoration report is available)The bottle / tank of the Nitrous Oxide System is connected! (is used in, for example, the Fast & Furious!)Fully customised side exhaust line provides a wonderful sound! And the retro sound radio provides beautifully clear musicThe finishing touch is the servo-assisted drive: this machine drives like a feather!Finally, the home-made wheels (on CNC-machine) transform this car into a special Custom El Camino of 1964 (light commercial / freight)This vehicle can be viewed in Ninove, Belgium.

