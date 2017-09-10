loading Loading please wait....
M c LAREN 675LT Spider

£299,950
car description

MSO Special 3 Layer Solis Paint
20' Silver Ultra Light Alloy Wheels
Carbon Fibre Side Intakes
Vehicle Lifting System
Soft Close Doors
Parking Sensors
Reverse Camera
MSO Louvered Body Colour Front Wings
MSO Bespoke Interior With Leather Upper Facia And Insert
MSO Bespoke Leather Seats
MSO Bespoke Leather Door Inserts
Air Conditioning
Black Interior Stitching
Silver Brake Calipers
Alcantara Steering Wheel
Carbon Ceramic Brakes
Electric Memory Seats
Heated Seats
1 Owner
As New
Dealer/Manufacturer Warranty
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317664
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Custom
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2500 mi
159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

