M c LAREN 650S Coupe LHD

£144,950
car description

Electric Memory and Heated Seats
Orange Stitching throughout
Diamond Cut alloys
Carbon Fibre Side Intakes
Parking Sensors
Reversing Camera
Vehicle Lifter
Full Leather Interior
Black and Orange Leather Steering Wheel
Meridian Sound System
Cruise Control
Orange Brake Calipers
Alcantara Headlining
McLaren Mats
Stunning
Adjustable Steering Column
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328809
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Custom
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    144950 mi
159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

