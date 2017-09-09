Chevrolet - Corvette Tuned Port-Injection 350CI V8 Convertible - 1986

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity to become the new owner of this timeless classic Tuned Port-Injection Corvette convertible! This is a NO RESERVE AUCTION. In 1984, an entirely new Corvette model was introduced, not only in appearance, but also chassis and suspension (1982 still had the suspension from 1963!). This greatly improved the road-holding and feel, and also a large number of functions were controlled electronically by an on-board computer. The dashboard was digital until 1990. The Corvette C4 was and remains one of the most desirable classic American sports cars. The Corvette C4 is becoming rarer by the day and is rarely seen on the streets. This is a special Indianapolis 500 - Official Pace Car - May 24 1986 Edition, well-maintained Corvette which starts immediatelye, cleanly idles and powerfully accelerates and smoothly shifts through all the gears. This Corvette has only 55130 miles on the counter and is delivered including the original radio and a neat soft top. The car is also equipped with its original engine and transmission (matching numbers). Don’t wait and seize this opportunity to become the proud new owner of this magnificent piece of American history. Brand: Chevrolet Model: Corvette Tuned Port-Injection 350CI V8 ConvertibleYear of production: 1986Colour: Metallic silverEngine and power: Tuned Port-Injection 350CI 5700CC V8 (Matching numbers)Fuel type: PetrolTransmission: AutomaticOdometer reading: 55130Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Registration: USA title VIN: 1G1YY6788G5902489 OPTIONS:- Leather upholstery / Bucket seats - Power brakes- Power steering- Softtop included- AM / FM Radio (original)- Hide away headlights- Air conditioning- Electric windows- Electrically adjustable seats- Cruise control- Dual exhaust- Spare wheelADDITIONAL REMARK:-Indianapolis 500 - Official Pace Car - May 24 1986The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.