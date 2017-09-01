Chevrolet - Corvette Stingray Targa T-Top - 454CI V8 Big Block - 1973

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless classic Corvette Targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The third generation Corvette is based on the Mako Shark II concept car. The C3 was introduced in the model year 1968 and would continue until 1982. The C3 coupe was the first Corvette with removable T-top roof panels. Terms were used which would later return, such as LT-1, ZR-1, and Collector Edition. It starts immediately, idles nicely, stops well and shifts gears very powerfully. It still has the original and very powerful 454CI (7.4L) V8 engine (Z code). Furthermore, the car still has the original Turbo 400 automatic transmission. Only 4,412 units were (ever!) produced of this big block Corvette with chrome rear bumper, it is a very unique car!The car features a new dark blue (code 927) coat of paint, as it would have been supplied by the Corvette factory in 1973. The original black interior (trim code 404) is still original and in relatively good condition. The car is offered with a Dutch registration and new Dutch periodic vehicle inspection upon delivery. The car has had a lot of recent maintenance besides the coat of paint. The fuel tank, brakes, exhaust, radiator and battery were replaced.Two owners, kept in a garage, matching numbers, big block, this Corvette is truly unique, don’t wait too long and miss out! Details regarding this car: Chevrolet - Corvette Stingray Targa T-Top - 454CI V8 Big Block - 1973Brand: Chevrolet Type: Corvette Stingray Targa T-Top - 454CI V8 Big BlockYear of production: 1973Colour: New (927) Dark Blue lacquerEngine and power: 454CI V8 Big Block (Z code) (Matching numbers)Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Automatic (400 Turbo, original)Odometer reading: 79,497Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes Registration: Dutch registration number and new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection upon deliveryChassis number: 1Z37Z3S404718The car features: - Power steering - Power brakes - Power windows - Ralley rims- T-top, removable roof- Adjustable steering (telescopic / tilt) - Dual exhaust- Cruise controlADDITIONAL REMARK:- New paint- New fuel tank- Brakes recently replaced- Exhaust recently replaced- New battery- New radiatorThe car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.