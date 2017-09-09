Chevrolet - Corvette Stingray - 1975

car description

1975 Corvette Stingray in neat condition. Iconic American muscle car with the sought after straight back window. The Corvette starts, runs and drives and brakes well. In good technical condition. L48 350 cui 5.7L V8, runs beautifully. TH350 automatic shifts as it should. Recently the car technically has been checked and new ball joints and a set of new tires have been mountedThe interior is in neat original condition and has light signs of wear as can be seen in the pictures. The car is very complete with; power windows, tilt steering column, alarm and air conditioning. Coming with this car is a brand new air conditioning compressor. Of course, the Corvette also has power steering and power disc brakes.Paintwork shines nicely and is in reasonably good condition. Nice driver quality Corvette. The pictures are part of the description.Specifications: Make / model: Corvette Stingray Year of manufacture : 1975Colour: BlueEngine: 350 cui 5.7L V8 Transmission: TH350 automaticOdometer reading: 53900 milesMargin: Yes Documents / registration: US Title (imported, VAT and import duties are paid in full) This Corvette can be viewed and collected in de Meern, Netherlands.