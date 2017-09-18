loading Loading please wait....
Chevrolet Corvette

$30,900 (£22,736.22)
car description

1966 Corvette Coupe, Nassau Blue 327 300HP, Numbers match. Older restoration: rebuilt Engine, new clutch, Car runs great. The interior is near perfect. The exterior paint, engine bay and chrome is quality. The engine runs strong with no smoke on start up and can still tear the rubber off the wheels as it should. The underside is rust free.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330687
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/09/2017
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Corvette
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1966
  • Mileage
    57433 mi
  • Power
    300 hp
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
Grand Rapids, Michigan

