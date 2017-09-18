Chevrolet > Corvette

1966 Corvette Coupe, Nassau Blue 327 300HP, Numbers match. Older restoration: rebuilt Engine, new clutch, Car runs great. The interior is near perfect. The exterior paint, engine bay and chrome is quality. The engine runs strong with no smoke on start up and can still tear the rubber off the wheels as it should. The underside is rust free.
Grand Rapids, Michigan
