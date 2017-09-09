Chevrolet - Corvette Crossfire-Injection 350CI V8 T-top Targa - 1986

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity to become the new owner of this timeless classic Tuned Port-Injection Corvette Targa! This is a NO RESERVE AUCTION. A new Corvette model was introduced in 1984, not only in terms of looks, but also the chassis and suspension (1982 still had the suspension from 1963!). This greatly improved grip and feel, and a large number of functions were controlled electronically by an on-board computer. The dashboard was digital until 1990. The Corvette C4 was and remains one of the most desirable classic American sports cars. This C4, especially with the rare manual transmission + overdrive, is highly sought after. The Corvette C4 is becoming rarer by the day and is rarely seen on the streets. This well-maintained Corvette starts immediately, it idles nicely at 900 rpm, it accelerates powerfully, and smoothly shifts through all gears. This Corvette includes the original radio and a removable glass targa roof. The car is also equipped with its original engine and transmission (matching numbers). The previous owner always stored the car indoors and maintained it well. The tyres were recently replaced and the car has been tuned.Don’t wait and seize this opportunity to become the proud new owner of this magnificent piece of American history. Technical information: Make: Chevrolet Model: Corvette Tuned Port-Injection 350CI V8 T-top Targa Year of construction: 1986Colour: Two-tone silverEngine and power: Tuned Port-Injection 350CI 5700CC V8 (Matching numbers) Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Manual. Odometer reading: 128,255Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Registration: USA title VIN: 1G1AY0787E5189201OPTIONS: - Leather upholstery / Bucket seats (original) - Power brakes - Power steering - Glass Targa roof (removable) - Original AM/FM Radio - Hide away headlights - Air conditioning - Electric windows - Electrically adjustable seats - Cruise control - Dual exhaust - Spare wheel - Overdrive RECENTLY REPLACED: - Tyres recently replaced - Lacquer in good condition but it has some signs of wear and spots.- The glass hardtop has a crack (see photo)The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.