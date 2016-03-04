Chevrolet - Corvette Crossfire-Injection 350CI V8 T-top Targa - 1984

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity to become the new owner of this timeless classic Crossfire-Injection Corvette targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE auction. A new Corvette model was introduced in 1984, not only in terms of looks, but also the chassis and suspension (1982 still had the suspension from 1963!). This greatly improved grip and feel, and a large number of functions were controlled electronically by an on-board computer. The dashboard was digital until 1990. The Corvette C4 was and remains one of the most desirable classic American sports cars. The Corvette C4 is becoming rarer by the day and is rarely seen on the streets. This Crossfire-Injection Corvette C4 was produced for a short time and is therefore especially sought-after, this being a manual version makes it even more popular. This Corvette has its original engine and original transmission (matching numbers). The interior is original and the car has good, special 2-tone anniversary edition lacquer (30 years), however, the car does have some signs of wear and marks on the paint (see photos). Recently serviced, the clutch and all bearings were replaced, the master and slave cylinder of the hydrological clutch were replaced.Technically it needs some attention, there seems to be a problem with the dynamo and voltage regulator which makes the lights flash. The odometer and the heating blower do not work. The Corvette starts straight away and shifts smoothly, but the engine could do with a service, it seems to be lacking some power.So don’t wait and seize this opportunity to become the proud new owner of this magnificent piece of American history. Brand: Chevrolet Type: Corvette Crossfire-Injection 350CI V8 T-top Targa Manufacturing year: 1984 Colour: Two-tone Engine and power: Crossfire-Injection 350CI 5700CC V8 (matching numbers) Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Manual Odometer reading: 131,846 miles Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Documents / registration number: USA title VIN: 1G1AY0782E5118109 OPTIONS: - Bucket seats (original) - Power brakes - Power steering. - T-top (removable roof) - Hide away headlights - Air conditioning - Electric windows - Electrically adjustable seats - Cruise control - Dual exhaust - Spare wheel - Radio CD player 25Wx4 ADDITIONAL REMARKS: - Clutch recently replaced incl bearings This Corvette can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.