Chevrolet - Corvette Crossfire-Injection 350CI V8 T-top Targa - 1984

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity to become the new owner of this timeless classic Crossfire-Injection Corvette targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE auction. A new Corvette model was introduced in 1984, not only in terms of looks, but also the chassis and suspension (1982 still had the suspension from 1963!). This greatly improved grip and feel, and a large number of functions were controlled electronically by an on-board computer. The dashboard was digital until 1990. The Corvette C4 was and remains one of the most desirable classic American sports cars. This is a well-maintained car which starts straight away, idles nicely, accelerates powerfully and shifts gears smoothly. This Crossfire-Injection Corvette C4 was produced for a short time and is therefore particularly popular. This Corvette has its original engine and original transmission (matching numbers). The interior is original and the car has good newish white paint (except for the odd sign of wear on the lacquer, see photos). The past owner always stored it indoors and maintained it well, a lot of maintenance history is included. So don’t wait and seize this opportunity to become the proud new owner of this magnificent piece of American history.Brand: Chevrolet Type: Corvette Crossfire-Injection 350CI V8 T-top Targa Manufacturing year: 1984 Colour: WhiteEngine and power: Crossfire-Injection 350CI 5700CC V8 (matching numbers) Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Automatic.Odometer reading: 149,491 Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Documents / registration number: USA title VIN: 1G1AY0787E5139201 OPTIONS: - Bucket seats (original) - Power brakes - Power steering. - T-top (removable roof) - Hide away headlights - Air conditioning - Electric windows - Electrically adjustable seats - Cruise control - Dual exhaust - Spare wheel - Original radioThe car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands