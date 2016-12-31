Chevrolet - Corvette C3 T-Top Targa L48 - 1981

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless classic Corvette targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE AUCTION. This is a car that starts immediately and idles stationary very well. The engine is powerful. The special thing about this car is that it is still entirely in original condition, the car is still in its original Code 76 Dark Claret Metallic paint and the car still has the original red leather interior. The Corvette has matching numbers; L48 350 V8 engine and a 3 speed automatic transmission. The car does need some attention. One could consider a re-spray, as well as some interior work (the carpeting needs replacing and the seats need repair). In addition, the car need to be checked technically.In 1981 this Corvette was delivered with the following options:RPO Option Codes:1YZ87 Base Corvette Sport CoupeA31 Power WindowsA85 Custom Shoulder BeltsC60 Air ConditioningJ50 Power BrakesMX1 Automatic TransmissionN37 Tilt-Telescopic Steering ColumnN40 Power SteeringT60 Heavy Duty BatteryU58 AM/FM StereoA Corvette C3 is rarely offered in such original condition. However the vehicle is 35 years old and shows traces of its age - so don’t expect a new car!Brand: Chevrolet Type: Corvette C3 350CI V8 T-top Production year: 1981Colour: Code 76 Dark Claret Metallic Engine and power: 350CI 5700 CC V8 L48 4bbrl (Matching numbers)Fuel: Petrol Transmission: Automatic (3 speed) (Matching numbers)Odometer reading: 240Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties are paid in full). Licence plate: USA title VIN: 1G1AY48764B541056Car is equipped with: - Power steering - Power brakes - Electric windows -Alloy rims (original) with BF Goodrich tyres-Air conditioning (must be refilled)- T-top (removable roof) -Adjustable steering (telescopic / tilt) Including spare tyre-Aftermarket Radio-Dual exhaustEXTRA NOTE:- The car’s paint is in good condition but has been updated in a few places.-Lower part of the front bumper is missingThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, The Netherlands.