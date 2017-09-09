Chevrolet - Corvette C3 350CI V8 Targa T-top Stingray - 1974

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless classic Corvette Targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE auction.The third generation Corvette is based on the Mako Shark II concept car. The C3 was introduced in the model year 1968 and would continue until 1982. The C3 coupe was the first Corvette with removable T-top roof panels. Terms were used which would later return, such as LT-1, ZR-1, and Collector Edition.The Corvette C3 is seen less and less and is becoming a rarity on the streets, certainly the more sought after version with the flat rear window and small bumper like this one (the first year they made them like this was in 1974). This is a car. This Corvette starts, drives and brakes, however it should be technically checked before driving. The car has stood still for a few years and it is noticeable. Technically the car is not ready. The Corvette is equipped with a manual transmission with 4 gears (matching numbers). It also needs some aesthetic attention, the paint is dull and damaged in many places, the original interior could do with a good refresher. This is a Corvette with work but with a lot of potential! Especially the manual Stingrays are becoming harder to find, don’t wait any longer and grab your chance to be the new proud owner of this gorgeous piece of American history!Below the technical information:Chevrolet Corvette C3 350CI V8 Targa T-top Stingray L82 - 1974 (Matching numbers)Brand: ChevroletType: Corvette C3 350CI V8 Targa T-top Stingray L82 Year of production: 1974Colour: Metallic blue (the original was 80L Paint)Interior: Trim 404 black - originalEngine and power: 350CI 5700CC V8 (Matching numbers)Fuel type: PetrolTransmission: Manual 4 gears (Matching numbers)Odometer reading: 6,991 miles (5 digits)Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full)Documents / registration number: USA titleVIN: 1Z37J4S435461OPTIONS:- Ralley rims (Corvette)- Power brakes- Original vinyl leather upholstery (Trim 404)- Dual exhaust- T-top included (removable roof)- Adjustable steering (telescopic / tilt)- Pioneer radioThe car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.