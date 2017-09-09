Chevrolet - Corvette C3 350CI V8 Targa T-top - 1977

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless classic Corvette Targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The third generation Corvette is based on the Mako Shark II concept car. The C3 was introduced in the model year 1968 and would continue until 1982. The C3 coupe was the first Corvette with removable T-top roof panels. Terms were used which would later return, such as LT-1, ZR-1, and Collector Edition. The Corvette C3 is seen less and less often and is becoming a rarity on the streets. This is a car that starts right away, idles nicely at 800 RPM, stops well and accelerates powerfully and shifts gears smoothly. The Corvette has an "Automatic transmission drive". It has been well-maintained over the years, the former owner owned this Corvette for 20 years and always parked it indoors. The deep black lacquer finish (Paint 19L) with the Red interior (Trim 722), makes a beautiful and unusual look which will draw a lot of attention. Don’t wait and seize this opportunity to become the proud new owner of this magnificent piece of American history.Details regarding this car: Chevrolet Corvette C3 350CI V8 T-top - 1977Brand: Chevrolet Type: Corvette C3 350CI V8 T-topYear of production: 1977Colour: Black (PAINT 19L) lacquer, medium red interior (Trim 722)Engine and power: 350CI 5700CC V8Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Automatic with transmission drive (Matching numbers)Odometer reading: 92,148Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Documents / registration number: USA title VIN: 1Z37L7S435113OPTIONS: - Power steering - Power brakes - Electric windows - Leather upholstery (original). - Dual exhaust- T-top included (removable roof) - Adjustable steering (telescopic / tilt) - Air conditioning- Automatic transmission drive- Original manual- Ralley rims (original)ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:- Original leather interior.- Air conditioning not connected- Good paint some minor signs of wear.The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.