Chevrolet - Corvette C3 350CI V8 T-Top Targa - 1981

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless classic Corvette Targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The third generation Corvette is based on the Mako Shark II concept car. The C3 was introduced in the model year 1968 and would continue until 1982. The C3 coupe was the first Corvette with removable T-top roof panels. Terms were used which would later return, such as LT-1, ZR-1, and Collector Edition. The Corvette C3 is becoming rarer by the day and is rarely seen on the streets. This is a car that starts immediately, idles nicely at 900 RPM, stops well, accelerates very powerfully and shifts gears smoothly. Moreover, this car has been well maintained in recent years. For instance, the car was recently equipped with a new ignition, new radiator, new brakes (calipers (with circular rings), brake pads, brake lines and the rotors were overhauled), as good as new tyres, new front and rear shock absorbers. The car was also optically improved when the interior was redone last year; the car features new rubbers, new carpet and new upholstery for the seats (in the original colour Camel Leather TRIM 642).A few signs of wear. Maroon Metallic (79L) which gives this Corvette a special appearance that attracts much attention.So don’t wait and seize this opportunity to become the proud new owner of this magnificent piece of American history. Details regarding this car: Chevrolet - Corvette C3 350CI V8 T-Top Targa - 1981Brand: Chevrolet Model: Corvette C3 350CI V8 T-Top TargaManufacturing year: 1981Colour: Maroon Metallic (79L) Engine and power: 350CI V8 5.7 l (matching numbers)Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: AutomaticOdometer reading: 47269Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Registration number: USA title Chassis number: 1G1AY8768BS405349The car features: - Power steering - Power brakes - Power windows - Ralley rims- Radial G/T Cooper Cobra tyres as good as new- Glass T-top + original locks (rare)- Adjustable steering (telescopic/tilt) - Dual exhaust- Air conditioning- Cruise control- Power seatsADDITIONAL REMARKS:- TRIM 642 & 79L Paint (repainted in its original colour in the past, shows signs of wear and paint has been retouched here and there)- Crack in windscreen (see photo)- New radiator (Champion) and ignition- Tyres are as good as new- New ignition- New brakes (calipers (with circular rings), brake pads, brake lines and the rotors overhauled)- New front and rear suspension. - New rubbers- New carpet - New upholstery for the seats (in the original colour Camel Leather TRIM 642)The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands