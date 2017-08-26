Chevrolet - Corvette C3 350CI V8 T-Top Targa - 1979

car description

Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this timeless classic Corvette Targa convertible! This is a NO RESERVE AUCTION. The third generation Corvette is based on the Mako Shark II concept car. The C3 was introduced in the model year 1968 and would continue until 1982. The C3 coupe was the first Corvette with removable T-top roof panels. Terms were used which would later return, such as LT-1, ZR-1, and Collector Edition. The Corvette C3 is seen less and less often and is becoming a rarity on the streets. This concerns a well-maintained car which starts right away, idles nicely and accelerates powerfully and shifts gears smoothly. The car has been neatly maintained the past years. The brakes do need attention though (brakes a little weak). Together with silver lacquer and Oyster leather upholstery this Corvette is a beautiful and unusual appearance that draws much attention. So don’t wait and seize this opportunity to become the proud new owner of this magnificent piece of American history.More information concerning the car: Chevrolet - Corvette C3 350CI V8 T-Top Targa - 1979Brand:Chevrolet Model: Corvette C3 350CI V8 T-Top TargaYear of production: 1979Colour: I3I Silver paint/Trim I22 (Oyster leather) (original)Engine and power: 350CI 5700CC V8 (Matching numbers)Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Automatic Odometer reading: 88213Number of keys: 1 Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Documents / license: USA title (should be European matriculated first before it may be driven)VIN: 1Z8789S440876OPTIONS: - Power steering - Power brakes - Electric windows - Leather upholstery (original). - Dual exhaust-T-top included (removable roof) -Adjustable steering (telescopic/tilt) - Air conditioning-Ralley rims (original)-Radial G/T tiresADDITIONAL INFORMATION:-Original leather interior.-Lacquer is repainted in original colour, some small traces.The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands