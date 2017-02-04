loading Loading please wait....
Chevrolet - Corvette C3 25th Anniversary Targa - 1978

€18,500 - €24,050 (£16,494.60 - £21,442.98)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Very beautiful limited edition with removable roofs from the ultimate generation, in rare original condition. The body is in new condition with the distinctive two-tone silver/grey, everything rust-free just like the bottom where all vital parts have been treated with dinitrol. Beautiful black leather interior and very comfortable, great engine, recently completely serviced with new brakes, new lines, master cylinder, rotors, brake calipers and brake pads, an oil change, full tune-up including cables, plugs, distributor cap and rotor. A modern radio am/fm/cd was placed in the glove compartment. It’s rock hard, and mechanically and well as visually totally in order. The headlights work with ease. Current odometer reading: 68,692 miles. This Corvette has the original engine and the automatic transmission and all EU taxes have been paid, any foreign owner can register the car easily, it includes a Belgian application for registration. This car is ready to be driven and to be enjoyed. A unique opportunity for this sought after limited series. Stable and a good investment.Leather steering wheelAlloy rimsOpen roof - TargaRadioAudio: AM/FM/CD Air ConditioningAdjustable steeringBrake + power steeringCruise control. Power windowsCentral front armrestThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in De Pinte, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234594
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Corvette
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

