Chevrolet - Corvette C3 - 1978

car description

Corvette's 25th anniversary was celebrated with the '25th Silver Anniversary' model. Characteristic colour combination of light grey above dark grey which was only produced in 1978.That was the only year these highly sought after 25th anniversary editions were made.This Corvette has a nice red interior and nice paint with a few minor signs of wear. Technically, this Corvette is in excellent condition, no rust and it drives very well.It has a 350ci (5.7L) engine and automatic transmission.All customs fees and duties are paid. Supplied with a USA Title, Dutch registration or export registration by arrangement.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, The Netherlands.