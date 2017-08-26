loading Loading please wait....
Chevrolet - Corvette C2 Stingray Coupe SPLIT WINDOW - 1963

€85,000 - €110,500 (£78,701.50 - £102,311.95)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This is an original Dutch delivered Corvette Split Window of the only year of manufacture 1963, all the numbers indicate that this is an original 1963 Split Window, the paint is ''Riverside Red'' and the interior is in black vinyl that still looks great.This car is equipped with a 327 V8 engine, coupled with a manual 4-speed gearbox.This car had its first registration in 1964, the first registration number is still present with the car just like lots of other documentation.Both visually and technically this car is in a very beautiful condition and very original.These cars are increasingly difficult to find and therefore substantially increase in value. This Corvette Split Window can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can also deliver this car at your home throughout Europe and beyond in consultation.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307817
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Corvette
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

