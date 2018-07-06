loading Loading please wait....
Chevrolet - Corvette C2 - 1965

€57,300 - €74,490 (£52,251.87 - £67,927.43)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Year: 1965 - Origin: USA French classic cars registration.Recent MOT valid until 06/07/2018.Mileage: 59.016 miles (95.000 km)Colour: Grey exterior / black interiorPower steering / 4 disc brakes This vehicle is in very nice presentation and working condition.V8 Chevy small block 327ci 5.4L - Powerglide automatic transmission. The mechanical function is exemplary, this vehicle works very well. The body is in overall good condition with an old paint job (probably 10 years) which presents very well. To be perfect, a small crack on the front wing on the passenger side, a detail on the passenger door (see photos) or the chrome which is showing some signs of aging could be fixed. The interior is in very good condition of presentation with upholstery which was probably restored a few years ago. This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Nantes, France.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317159
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Corvette
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

