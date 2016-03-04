Chevrolet - Corvette C1 Roadster - 1958

car description

Make/model: Chevrolet Corvette C1 Manufacturing year: 1958.Chassis number: J58S100345 (in accordance with supplied US title)Exterior paintwork colour: Red with white inlay.Interior upholstery colour: black.Transmission: Manual, 4 gears.This is an exceptionally undamaged, older, body-off restored and original Chevrolet Corvette C1. The car is in show condition but not concours condition, and has a low mileage on the odometer and its original hardtop. The varnish (paint) is in show condition. The engine runs perfectly and delivers a delicious deep sound. This Corvette was manufactured in 1958 and that is the year that is highly sought after by the enthusiast. The car drives, brakes and shifts well. The car was extensively restored several years ago and has since been very well maintained. Driving this car without power brakes and power steering is a journey through 59 years of history.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Vroomshoop, the Netherlands.It is recommended to view the car before placing a bid, so to prevent potential disappointment afterwards. Please contact Catawiki for an appointment.