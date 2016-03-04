Chevrolet - Corvette C1 - 1960

car description

The Chevrolet Corvette (C1) is the first generation of the Corvette sports cars produced by Chevrolet. Manufactured from late 1953 until 1962. This beautiful convertible drives well, it has a hardtop and white soft top and maintenance history. Make/model: Chevrolet Corvette C1 Manufacturing year: 1960 Exterior paintwork colour: Red with white inlay. Interior upholstery colour: black. Colour soft top: White Transmission: Manual, 4 gears. Fuel: Petrol Odometer reading: 10,669 miles Number of keys: 1 Margin: yes. Registration: USA Title, import duties and VAT paid. The car can be viewed and picked up in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.