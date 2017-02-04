Chevrolet - Corvette C1 - 1960

car description

The Chevrolet Corvette (C1) is the first generation of the Corvette sports cars produced by Chevrolet. Manufactured from late 1953 until 1962. This beautiful convertible drives well, it has a hardtop and white soft top.Make/model: Chevrolet Corvette C1 Manufacturing year: 1960Exterior paintwork colour: Red with white inlay. Interior upholstery colour: black. Colour soft top: WhiteTransmission: Manual, 4 gears.Fuel: Petrol Odometer reading: 10,669 miles Number of keys: 1Margin: yes.Registration: USA Title, import duties and VAT paid.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nieuwegein , The Netherlands.