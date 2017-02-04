loading Loading please wait....
Chevrolet - Corvette C1 - 1960

€70,000 - €91,000 (£62,412 - £81,135.60)
car description

The Chevrolet Corvette (C1) is the first generation of the Corvette sports cars produced by Chevrolet. Manufactured from late 1953 until 1962. This beautiful convertible drives well, it has a hardtop and white soft top.Make/model: Chevrolet Corvette C1 Manufacturing year: 1960Exterior paintwork colour: Red with white inlay. Interior upholstery colour: black. Colour soft top: WhiteTransmission: Manual, 4 gears.Fuel: Petrol Odometer reading: 10,669 miles Number of keys: 1Margin: yes.Registration: USA Title, import duties and VAT paid.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nieuwegein , The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234598
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Corvette
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

