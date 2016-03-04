car description

Chevrolet Corvette C1 1959, Crown Sapphire Metallic This is a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette in the original Corvette 1959 colour Crown Sapphire Metallic with white side panels, a really beautiful combination with the chrome details. Both the in- and outside are in neat condition, well maintained, but not in concours condition. The car has a 4638 CC, V8, 230 HP engine and automatic gearbox. The sound of this V8 is great thanks to the double exhaust. When you are looking for a beautiful Corvette C1, this car is really interesting. Car has Rumanian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.