Chevrolet - Corvette - 1980

car description

This white Corvette from 1980 comes from an owner who drove it a lot during the summer months. Technically and mechanically in excellent condition. It drives, steers, shifts and brakes very well. Equipped with power brakes and power steering and brake discs. Electric windows. Everything works as it's supposed to work.The bottom is hard, neat red artificial leather interior and a white lacquer finish with minor signs of wear. A perfectly reliable daily driver but also a good investment as Corvettes are very much rising in value.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, The Netherlands. We can deliver the car throughout Europe and beyond by arrangement.