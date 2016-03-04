Chevrolet - Corvette - 1973

1974 Chevrolet Corvette - 350 V8 Automatic Number of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of production: 1973Transmission: Manual transmissionColour: BlueNumber of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 48,635 miles Registration number: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled Matching Numbers Corvette! With the beautiful chrome rear bumpers. We purchased this Corvette in sunny California from an enthusiast.Equipped with a neat paint job and the interior is also very neat. The engine is a 350 V8 and it runs well, the automatic gearbox also shifts well.It has beautiful wheels with good tyres.This C3 Corvette is blue and has a matching red interior.It is also equipped with: Power steering, power brakes.Relive the old times with this icon from the 1970s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.
Mar 4, 2016
Aug 27, 2015