loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Chevrolet - Corvette - 1973

Photos Map

car description

1974 Chevrolet Corvette - 350 V8 Automatic Number of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of production: 1973Transmission: Manual transmissionColour: RedNumber of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 92,510 miles Registration number: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled Corvette Convertible with the beautiful chrome rear bumpers! We purchased this Corvette in sunny California from an enthusiast.Equipped with a neat paint job and the interior is also very neat. The soft top is also in good condition.The engine is a V8 and it runs well, and the manual gearbox also shifts well and is sporty!It has beautiful wheels with good tyres.This C3 Corvette is red and has a matching beige brown interior. The gold/silver alloy wheels look very good under the car!It is also equipped with: Power steering, power brakes with 4 brake discs.Relive the old times with this icon from the 1970s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414236
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Corvette
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€24,000 - €31,200 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!