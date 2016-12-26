loading Loading please wait....
1981 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

$18,500 (£15,120.05)
chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1981 Chevrolet Corvette 4 speed T top Coupe in Silver with Red Leather. 60,703 miles. Clean Carfax with 12 odometer readings. Sold new and always lived in California, still retaining its original California Blue license plates. Registered till September 2017. Comes with its original window sticker and sales invoice as well as books and some service records. Three owners from new, 2nd one for 25 years. Excellent body with presentable original (I think) paint that has some light fading in small areas but has a lovely overall appearance. Very good original interior with some splits on drivers seat shown. Dash, door panels and carpets are excellent. Very good mechanically and a delight to drive. Lots of equipment (see window sticker). 4 speed is a great and rare option. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.

  • Ad ID
    223509
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Corvette
  • Year
    1981
Unit 24D Climax Works, Garnet Road
Marina del rey, LS11 5JY, California
United States

