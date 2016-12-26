1981 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

car description

1981 Chevrolet Corvette 4 speed T top Coupe in Silver with Red Leather. 60,703 miles. Clean Carfax with 12 odometer readings. Sold new and always lived in California, still retaining its original California Blue license plates. Registered till September 2017. Comes with its original window sticker and sales invoice as well as books and some service records. Three owners from new, 2nd one for 25 years. Excellent body with presentable original (I think) paint that has some light fading in small areas but has a lovely overall appearance. Very good original interior with some splits on drivers seat shown. Dash, door panels and carpets are excellent. Very good mechanically and a delight to drive. Lots of equipment (see window sticker). 4 speed is a great and rare option.