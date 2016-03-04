car description

Chevrolet corvair Cabriolet 1966 with works to do Good running and driving Chevrolet Corvair Cabriolet 1966. Brakesystem was revised. Car needs works. Mainly cosmetic works. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.