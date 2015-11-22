Chevrolet - Chevelle V8 - 1969

car description

This Chevrolet Chevelle is restored to perfection, only high-quality parts were used.The brake system is entirely Wilwood and the 350ci V8 engine with automatic transmission has been completely overhauled and upgraded with high-quality materials. No expenses were spared. Technically/mechanically and visually this car is in absolute great condition. You’ll have to see it to believe it.This Chevelle comes from the most sought after and valuable year, 1969, and has a Dutch registration. The car is supplied with a new Dutch General Periodical Inspection.The car drives, brakes, steers and shifts very well. Everything is new on this car, clearly visible in the photos. In addition, it is very sleek and perfectly sprayed, everything is rust-free and rock hard. You will not come across a more beautiful 1969 Chevelle than this one. It runs on petrol and the engine runs beautifully with lots of power. This beautiful Chevelle from 1969 can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, Netherlands. We can deliver the car to you by arrangement.