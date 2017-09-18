car description

This very nicely 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible restored car. 5 Speed manual transmission, 572ci GM crate engine, 620 horsepower, Air conditioning, power steering, disc brakes. The bumpers are new, as are all of the chrome and stainless pieces. A proper SS grille was installed along with four brand new T-3 headlamps. The new and perfect white top is a great accent to the dark blue paint. There's a sport wheel attached to a tilt column in front of brand new SS gauges with a tachometer. The factory A/C controls now operate a Vintage Air unit that blows nice and cold. Clean inside and out.