loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Chevrolet Chevelle

Compare this car
$56,000 (£41,204.80)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

This very nicely 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible restored car. 5 Speed manual transmission, 572ci GM crate engine, 620 horsepower, Air conditioning, power steering, disc brakes. The bumpers are new, as are all of the chrome and stainless pieces. A proper SS grille was installed along with four brand new T-3 headlamps. The new and perfect white top is a great accent to the dark blue paint. There's a sport wheel attached to a tilt column in front of brand new SS gauges with a tachometer. The factory A/C controls now operate a Vintage Air unit that blows nice and cold. Clean inside and out.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330656
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/09/2017
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Chevelle
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1970
  • Mileage
    4587 mi
  • Power
    620 hp
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Model
    572ci V8
Email Dealer >>

Sterling Heights, Michigan

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

People who viewed this item also viewed