SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Chevrolet Chevelle 1969 V8 Yenko Tribute Beautiful and well maintained Chevrolet Chevelle Yenko Tribute 350 cui V8 1969, 4-speed Hurst Shifter. Directly imported from Florida. Repainted 5 years ago. A couple of months ago the batterie and wires, fuel pump, starting motor and carburator were replaced by new parts. Choke-kit has been placed. The car has always been in a dry environment. 15 inch Rally wheels, power steering, brake assist, double sport exhaust. A beautiful real American muscle car. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.