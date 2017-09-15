loading Loading please wait....
Chevrolet - Caprice Hearse - 1990

€3,100 - €4,030 (£2,757.14 - £3,584.28)
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
car description

Chevrolet Caprice Hearse Belgian papers.Built for the European market, manufacturing years 1990.Has a normal registration as lightweight truck and a valid inspection until September 2017.Road tax of this vehicle is €148,-.Engine: 5000ccOdometer reading: 110600 km.The vehicle has always been maintained by a specialised company.Completely okay.Removable towbar and approved up to 2500kg (braked).This vehicle served in various film projects including The Broken Circle Breakdown. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Adegem, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325568
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Caprice
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

