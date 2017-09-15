Chevrolet - Caprice Hearse - 1990

car description

Chevrolet Caprice Hearse Belgian papers.Built for the European market, manufacturing years 1990.Has a normal registration as lightweight truck and a valid inspection until September 2017.Road tax of this vehicle is €148,-.Engine: 5000ccOdometer reading: 110600 km.The vehicle has always been maintained by a specialised company.Completely okay.Removable towbar and approved up to 2500kg (braked).This vehicle served in various film projects including The Broken Circle Breakdown. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Adegem, Belgium.