loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Chevrolet - Caprice Estate Woody - 1984

Photos Map

car description

305 Ci V8 aut. 108000 Miles1984 Chevrolet Caprice wagon, 305 Ci V8 automatic, with a 3rd bench in the back. Older paintwork with some signs of wear, virtually stainless, neat interior, incl. instruction manuals. Import California (stainless)Import duties and VAT have been paid. You must still take care of the inspection. Papers: USA title, no European badge yet The car can be viewed and picked up in Damwoude, The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414258
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Caprice
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€6,300 - €8,190 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!