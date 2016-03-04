Chevrolet - Caprice Estate Woody - 1984

car description

305 Ci V8 aut. 108000 Miles1984 Chevrolet Caprice wagon, 305 Ci V8 automatic, with a 3rd bench in the back. Older paintwork with some signs of wear, virtually stainless, neat interior, incl. instruction manuals. Import California (stainless)Import duties and VAT have been paid. You must still take care of the inspection. Papers: USA title, no European badge yet The car can be viewed and picked up in Damwoude, The Netherlands.