Chevrolet - Camaro Z28 - 1994

car description

1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Artic White.Equipped with a 5.7 LT1 V8 engine with 275HP and 325Nm of torque, it accelerates very quickly. These engines were also used in Corvettes at the time and were only available for Camaros with the Z28 package.This wonderful Camaro has a TH700 automatic transmission (4-speed) with overdrive, you can quietly cruise on motorways.Various options included such as natural air conditioning, electric windows, Cruise Control, Delco-Bose Music System, removable roof panels (T-Tops) with locks, fog lights, 16 inch Z28 rims, etc.The original build sheet, the user manual and an original purchase brochure are included. Delivered new by Miata Chevrolet in Elk Grove California, it was always owned by the first owner until I bought it from her family after her passing. This Camaro is in very good condition but has signs of wear, nothing shocking though.I have photographed the car as best as I could to give you a good idea, you’re all welcome to view it in person prior to bidding.This Camaro comes with a US title and the import duties and VAT have been paid by me.It can be viewed and collected in Valthermond, the Netherlands.Upon request, this car can also be transported throughout Europe and beyond.