Chevrolet - Camaro SS convertible - 2011

car description

Unique Camaro SS convertible in a sought after colour combination.In great condition, low kms and well-maintained.Transformer edition, stainless steel Flowmaster exhaust system.Many options, all in good functioning condition.The car needs to be registered.Estimated ‘tax on passenger cars and motorcycles’ is 8,500 euros. It now has a German title.We can also register the car for you (in the Netherlands).The car can be viewed and picked up in Leersum.