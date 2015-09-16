car description

Chevrolet Camaro RS Coupe 1968, 3 owners This Chevrolet was originally delivered in Holland in 1968 and has had only 3 owners. In the meantime this beautiful Coupe is restored in Holland. This model Chevrolet was made bij GM in Antwerp. The beautiful ‘Rally-Sport’ has the original 6489CC, 330 HP engine. The Camaro RS drives perfect and makes a great sound. The interior of the car has black leather and a marvellous dashboard with woodparts. The console in the middle has several clocks and this makes the Chevrolet sporty in detail. This perfect driving Camaro RS is ready for a lot of sporty rides. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.