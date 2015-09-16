Chevrolet - Camaro RS 350ciu V8 - 1972

car description

Very neat Chevrolet Camaro Rallye Sport (RS) 350ciu V8 from 1972. This highly sought-after model rises in value and is therefore a very good investment.This Camaro shifts gears, steers, drives and brakes excellent. Technically and mechanically in excellent condition.The bottom is rock hard, the body is tight and has a neat paint, the interior is also very neat. The paint and the interior have only slight signs of wear. This car is already on Dutch license plate and has a valid Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection.This is a great advantage when you want to register the car in any other European country. Cars with US-Title are many times harder to get registered than a car that is already registered in Europe (EU). This is the reason that we have almost all of our American classics inspected and registered in the Netherlands before we offer them.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can also deliver the car at your home throughout Europe and beyond.