Chevrolet - Camaro 350ciu V8 - 1969

car description

This beautiful Chevrolet Camaro from 1969 is in excellent condition. It is an original V8 Camaro equipped with a newer 350ciu V8 engine. This engine runs smoothly and delivers good power.The automatic transmission shifts smoothly as well. Technically/mechanically in very good condition.But also optically a very nice car, there are only very small traces in the varnish on a single spot, the car clearly is professionally sprayed recently. The chrome is in excellent condition just as the interior.But also the bottom is rock hard.This beautiful car is 2 weeks back RDW tested and put on Dutch license plate. So it has a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until the end of 2019.This is a great advantage when you want to register the car in any other European country. Cars with US-Title are many times harder to get registered in any other European country and it can take months if it succeeds at all.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can also deliver the car at your home throughout Europe and beyond.