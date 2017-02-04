Chevrolet - Camaro - 1967

car description

Chevrolet - Camaro - 1967Number of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of manufacture: 1967Transmission: AutomaticColour:Light greenEngine capacity: 5.700 cc Number of cylinders: 8 Power 196 kW (267 HP) Road tax: none (in the Netherlands)Odometer reading: 28,480 miles (read)VAT/Margin: Margin Car drives, brakes and steers well. In the past, the interior has been renewed and equipped with new headlining (inner roof), upholstering of the seats, door panels, dashboard and carpet. Paintwork is not high quality, but is neat (USA), chrome and frames are in good condition. The engine runs very well and pretty quiet, and the original ’Powerglide’ automatic gearbox shifts excellent. Car still has a USA title and import documents. This could be a nice car for someone who is looking for a 1967 Camaro and would like to do some work on it. The 1967-1968 Camaros are still increasing in value, alsoin the United States, and are a sound investment for the near future. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, The Netherlands. We can arrange for transport in consultation with you, for a fee.