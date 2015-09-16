loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Hugger Edition

Photos Map

car description

Limited Edition Z28 designed and built by Bud’s Chevy GMC in St. Marys, Ohio. Powered by the LS-1 350ci. V/8 the “Hugger Edition” includes 17” & 19” Fiske wheels, 275 40 ZR-17 Michelin Pilot tires, Borla Cat exhaust system, Hurst competition shifter, Custom paint and graphics. Other factory options include 6-way power seats, CD, full power, leather and comes with all original paperwork.

Accessories

1999 chevrolet camaro z28 hugger edition muscle 4-seater

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410442
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Camaro
  • Year
    1999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

$28,000 (£0)

Elisenstrabe 1
United States

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!