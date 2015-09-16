Limited Edition Z28 designed and built by Bud’s Chevy GMC in St. Marys, Ohio. Powered by the LS-1 350ci. V/8 the “Hugger Edition” includes 17” & 19” Fiske wheels, 275 40 ZR-17 Michelin Pilot tires, Borla Cat exhaust system, Hurst competition shifter, Custom paint and graphics. Other factory options include 6-way power seats, CD, full power, leather and comes with all original paperwork.
1999 chevrolet camaro z28 hugger edition muscle 4-seater
