1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe The 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe shown here in black over red with black interior comes equipped with a V8 with an automatic transmission, B&M shifter and chrome rims with BF Goodrich tires. A very clean and presentable Camaro which has had the same owner for many years and is mechanically sound. For $23,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.