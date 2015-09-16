loading Loading please wait....
1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe The 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe shown here in black over red with black interior comes equipped with a V8 with an automatic transmission, B&M shifter and chrome rims with BF Goodrich tires. A very clean and presentable Camaro which has had the same owner for many years and is mechanically sound. For $23,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

left-hand-drive 1967 chevrolet camaro black v8 muscle 4-seater

  • Ad ID
    411558
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Camaro
  • Year
    1967
$23,500 (£0)

4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

