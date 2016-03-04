loading Loading please wait....
Chevrolet - C20 - 1967

This beautiful pick up truck is in excellent condition.I have personally bought this truck from the second owner in Fresno California, all books are present in the original dealer envelope.With a 327CI V8 with behind it a Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission. It is completely free of rust and damage and it is wonderfully well painted.The entire interior is renewed with only use of high quality materials and as close as possible to original.The truck was delivered new without brake and power steering, I have mounted this and of course chosen for best quality.Carburettor is overhauled, cooling hoses and water pump replaced, brake hoses replaced, window and door seals are replaced, new battery fitted, etc, etc.The standard steel rims are replaced for new 16 inch American Racing Bajas and also have new Toyo tires. After this complete makeover only one test drive has been made of about 10 kilometeres.The air conditioning system is yet to be filled.You can drive this car immediately.This truck comes with a US title, import duties and VAT are already paid.I can deliver the car throughout Europe and beyond upon request. I invite you to view this beautiful truck personally in Valthermond (Netherlands) before you bid.

  • Ad ID
    407533
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > C20
€27,000 - €35,100 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

