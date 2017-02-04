loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Chevrolet - Apache 1/2 Stepside Pick up - 1957

Compare this car
View Auction
€8,000 - €10,400 (£7,132.80 - £9,272.64)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

1957 Chevrolet Apache Pick upNumber of doors: 2Fuel type: Petrol Manufacturing year: 1957Transmission: manualColour: Blue Vat/Margin: MarginThis model was only built in 1957, it has the typical grille and bumps on the bonnet.The car is a good basis for a restoration. In principle all items are readily available in Europe and an affordable restoration is therefore possible. The car has no engine and gearbox! This is USA import, California. The car comes with a US title and import duties have been paid.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234551
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Chevrolet > Apache
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed