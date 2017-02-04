Chevrolet - Apache 1/2 Stepside Pick up - 1957

car description

1957 Chevrolet Apache Pick upNumber of doors: 2Fuel type: Petrol Manufacturing year: 1957Transmission: manualColour: Blue Vat/Margin: MarginThis model was only built in 1957, it has the typical grille and bumps on the bonnet.The car is a good basis for a restoration. In principle all items are readily available in Europe and an affordable restoration is therefore possible. The car has no engine and gearbox! This is USA import, California. The car comes with a US title and import duties have been paid.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, The Netherlands.