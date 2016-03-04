Chevrolet - 3100 Pick Up Truck - 1952

car description

This rock hard fully body-off restored Chevrolet from 1952 has had a full restoration. Also the automatic gearbox and newer 305ciu V8 engine were overhauled.It is a customized "rat look" Pickup Truck with a beautiful patina look. It looks as if there’s rust on the Chevy, but this is absolutely not the case.In addition this pickup drives, steers, brakes and shifts excellent. It has been lowered and equipped with front brake discs. You should see it in real life!This car already has a Dutch registration.This is a great advantage when you want to register the car in any other European country. Cars with US-Title are more difficult to register than a car that is already registered in Europe (EU). That’s why we inspect and register in the Netherlands most of our American classics prior to offering them for sale. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can also deliver the car at your home throughout Europe and beyond.