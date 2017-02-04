Chevrolet - 3100 pick up - 1949

car description

Chevrolet 3100 - 6 cylinder manual Number of doors: 2Fuel type: Petrol Manufacturing year: 1949. Transmission: ManualColour: Patina Engine capacity: 3850 cc. Number of cylinders: 6Power 81 kW (110 HP) Vehicle tax: none (in the Netherlands)Vat/Margin: Margin This Chevrolet is a very nice base to build something very beautiful. Beautiful patina and the looks of a classic Pick up This pick up drives, brakes and steers. This model was built from 1948 to 1955, it has the beautifully contoured body from that time. This Pick up has been particularly well-preserved in the State of California, near Sacramento.This Chevrolet has beautiful patina and is perfect to leave it as it is! The vehicle is therefore a very good basis for a (technical) restoration. In general all parts are well available in Europe and an affordable restoration is therefore possible. This is USA import. The car comes with a US title and import duties have been paid.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, The Netherlands. We can of course, for a fee and by arrangement with you, transport the car.